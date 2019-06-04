BOSTON (CBS) — The reigning Super Bowl champs have been back at work for some time now, but the offseason activity ramped up to a new level with the start of minicamp on Tuesday.
Tom Brady was in attendance for the first time during offseason activities, and by all accounts, the soon-to-be 42-year-old quarterback didn’t show any signs of rust.
Here’s a rundown of everything that took place on the practice field, according to reporters on the scene.
Tom Brady: Still Good
Being great at minicamp doesn’t mean much. But it’s better than being bad.
Jeff Howe’s note about Danny Etling stood out, as it could be an indication that the Patriots will be giving Jarrett Stidham the opportunity to leapfrog Etling on the depth chart.
Michael Benettt, who also didn’t attend the optional portion of OTAs, was present as well.
Joe Thuney At Left Tackle
Isaiah Wynn is supposed to be the left tackle this year, but he’s yet to actually man that position during team drills. Instead, guard Joe Thuney has been filling in. He continued doing so on Tuesday.
Braxton Berrios Made The Play Of The Day
Does Braxton Berrios have a chance to actually make the team and contribute this year? Who knows? But he made a good impression on Tuesday.
N’Keal Harry Saw A Lot Of Action
In slightly larger names at the receiver position, first-round pick N’Keal Harry was heavily involved. The results were mixed.
Still No Sony
Sony Michel hasn’t been a part of offseason work, for reasons unknown. His absence continued on Tuesday, which gave plenty of opportunity to third-round pick Damien Harris.
The Boston Herald’s Kevin Duffy noted that, despite Michel’s excellent rookie season, Harris is a threat to take a good number of carries from Michel in 2019.
Troy Brown, Deion Branch Helping Out
It’s not difficult to find a voice from Patriots past out there, as Jerod Mayo is the middle linebackers coach, and former receivers Troy Brown and Deion Branch were offering their assistance for the session.
Other News And Notes
The Patriots will be back to work on Wednesday.