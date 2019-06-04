QUINCY, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts state senator accused of driving drunk has reached a deal with prosecutors to avoid a conviction in the case.
The agreement was announced Tuesday in Quincy District Court as the trial of Democratic Sen. Michael Brady, of Brockton, was about to begin.
The deal calls for Brady to be on probation for one year. He was ordered to pay $600 in fines and fees, his driver’s license will be taken away for 45 days and he must attend an alcohol education program.
If he doesn’t get into further trouble in the next year, the drunken driving charge will be dismissed.
Brady was pulled over and arrested by Weymouth police in March 2018.
Following his arrest, Brady issued a public apology and said he was seeking treatment and counseling for alcohol abuse.
(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)