Filed Under:Coast Guard, Scituate News


SCITUATE (CBS) – At least eight people have been taken to the hospital after a boat fire in Scituate.

The town manager says it started when a family was fueling up their boat at the Scituate Harbor Marina and it caught fire.

The family of five jumped into the water and were rescued by another boat.

A boat caught on fire at Scituate Harbor marina (Image credit U.S. Coast Guard)

The harbormaster towed the boat away so other boats would not catch fire. Some members of the harbormaster’s unit and two police officers were also injured.

Pictures from the Coast Guard show the boat, named Sea Smoke, was destroyed by the fire.

The town says the fire could disrupt water service in the area for several hours and cause some discoloration in the water.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s