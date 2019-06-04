Comments
SCITUATE (CBS) – At least eight people have been taken to the hospital after a boat fire in Scituate.
The town manager says it started when a family was fueling up their boat at the Scituate Harbor Marina and it caught fire.
The family of five jumped into the water and were rescued by another boat.
The harbormaster towed the boat away so other boats would not catch fire. Some members of the harbormaster’s unit and two police officers were also injured.
Pictures from the Coast Guard show the boat, named Sea Smoke, was destroyed by the fire.
The town says the fire could disrupt water service in the area for several hours and cause some discoloration in the water.