Report: Patriots Releasing Tight End Austin Seferian-JenkinsThis offseason, the Patriots signed free-agent tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins with the intention of having him help fill the void left by Rob Gronkowski's retirement.

If Chara & Grzelcyk Can't Play In Game 5, Bruins May Go With 7 DefensemenFour games into the Stanley Cup Final, the Boston blue line is starting to look like a black and blue line.

True Test Begins Now For Bruins And Blues, And Other Leftover Stanley Cup Final ThoughtsThings are about to get wild -- W-I-L-D -- in the Stanley Cup Final. Before we go there, let's run through the leftover thoughts from the Blues' Game 4 win.

Bruce Cassidy Still Won't Get Involved In Ref-Bashing Game, But He Does Have One ComplaintWith the Stanley Cup Final tied up at two games apiece, both the Bruins and Blues are starting to take aim at the officiating in the series. But Boston head coach Bruce Cassidy will have no part in it.

Baseball Report: Are These Twins For Real?The AL Central-leading Minnesota Twins are hitting the cover off the ball and getting enough strong pitching to hold off opponents.