Pelicans Reportedly Listening To Trade Calls For Anthony DavisLet the madness begin. The New Orleans Pelicans are reportedly taking trade calls on superstar Anthony Davis.

Tom Brady Showing No Signs Of Rust At Day 1 Of Patriots MinicampHere's a rundown of everything that took place on the practice field, according to reporters on the scene.

Report: Patriots Releasing Tight End Austin Seferian-JenkinsThis offseason, the Patriots signed free-agent tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins with the intention of having him help fill the void left by Rob Gronkowski's retirement.

If Chara & Grzelcyk Can't Play In Game 5, Bruins May Go With 7 DefensemenFour games into the Stanley Cup Final, the Boston blue line is starting to look like a black and blue line.

True Test Begins Now For Bruins And Blues, And Other Leftover Stanley Cup Final ThoughtsThings are about to get wild -- W-I-L-D -- in the Stanley Cup Final. Before we go there, let's run through the leftover thoughts from the Blues' Game 4 win.