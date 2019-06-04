Red Sox Select Shortstop Cameron Cannon With Their Top Pick In 2019 DraftThe Red Sox didn't own a draft pick until the second round, at the 43rd overall spot on Monday night. When it was finally their turn, the team picked a shortstop out of the University of Arizona.

Poor Slot Coverage Dooms Bruins In Game 4 Loss To BluesThe Blues just applied too much pressure for Boston on this net, leading to a couple of breakdowns at critical moments. The Blues capitalized, and as a result, it's a whole new series.

Blues' Game 4 Win Over Bruins Dramatically Shifts Cup Chances For Both TeamsPivotal is an overused sports term. But it applies to Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final in a big way.

O'Reilly's Goal Lifts Blues Over Bruins To Tie Stanley Cup Final At Two Games ApieceThe Bruins and their fans had hopes of ensuring that the Stanley Cup would be in attendance for Thursday night's Game 5. The St. Louis Blues had other plans.

Zdeno Chara Bloodied By Deflected Puck In Game 4, Status Unknown For Game 5One of the toughest players in the NHL, Zdeno Chara does not often go down to the ice in pain. It takes quite a bit to get the Bruins captain to hit the deck.