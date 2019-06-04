  • WBZ TVOn Air

Filed Under:Blackstone News, Erika Murray


WORCESTER (CBS) — A trial is set to begin Tuesday in Worcester Superior Court for a mother charged in the deaths of her infant children in Blackstone.

Erika Murray is facing murder charges in the deaths of two of three babies found dead in her squalid home in September 2014.

State Police discovered the bodies while performing a wellness check. They say the house was full of trash and dirty diapers and infested with insects and rodents.

Erika Murray in Worcester Superior Court, Dec. 29, 2014. (WBZ-TV)

Four living children, ranging from 5 months to 13 years old, were removed from the home, which was eventually torn down.

Murray has pleaded not guilty to the charges. Her lawyer says she is mentally ill.

