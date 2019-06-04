BOSTON (CBS) — Another day, another round of pre-draft workouts for the Boston Celtics. They’re hosting six more players on Tuesday, adding to the 70-plus NBA hopefuls they’ve already brought in ahead of the draft later this month.
After welcoming a mix of guards and forwards to the Auerbach Center on Monday, the Celtics brass will be watching a group of six guards on Tuesday. With the future of Kyrie Irving and Terry Rozier uncertain, it makes sense that the Celtics are checking out as many guards as possible ahead of the draft.
Here’s who they’re welcoming in for a pre-draft workout on Tuesday:
Kevin Porter Jr., G, USC
Lu Dort, G, Arizona State
Tyler Herro, G ,Kentucky
Talen Horton-Tucker, G ,Iowa State
Nickeil Alexander-Walker, G ,Virginia Tech
Skyler Flatten, G, South Dakota State
The group is highlighted by Porter Jr., a talented 6-foot-6, 220-pound guard who has the physical makeup to become a solid pro. He’s quite the athlete who can dazzle with highlight reel dunks and shoot the ball well. He only averaged 9.5 points per game in his only season at USC, but shot 41.7 percent from the floor and 41.2 percent from three-point range in his 21 games.
His questionable decision-making and some off-court maturity issues have Porter dropping from late in the lottery to the end of the first round, which could work out well for the Celtics, who first pick at No. 14.
All the other players in Boston for Tuesday’s workout, aside from Flatten, are projected to be first-round picks later this month. In addition to the No. 14 selection, the Celtics will also pick at No. 20 and No. 22 at the June 20 NBA Draft.