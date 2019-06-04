WATCH LIVE:Boston Police News Conference On Shooting Near Prudential Center
Filed Under:Boston News, Kristina Rex, Shooting

BOSTON (CBS) — A man was shot dead late Tuesday morning in Boston’s Back Bay close to the Prudential Center.

Police said it happened at Huntington Avenue and West Newton Street, near the Colonnade Hotel. The victim in his 20s or 30s was shot multiple times and pronounced dead at a Boston hospital, Police Commissioner William Gross said.

A witness shared a photo with WBZ-TV of police putting someone in handcuffs at the scene. Police confirmed that they have a suspect in custody.

Police put a person in handcuffs near the scene of the shooting (Photo credit: Kara Deyermenjian)

SkyEye video showed a heavy police presence by the hotel, with crime tape blocking off part of Huntington Avenue around the Prudential T Station entrance.

A heavy police presence outside the colonnade Hotel after a Back Bay shooting (WBZ-TV)

On Ring Road, police could be seen examining what appeared to be a gun outside of a taxi cab with its door open.

A gun on Ring Road after the Back Bay shooting (WBZ-TV)

The shooting also caused police to close the Exit 22 off-ramp to the Prudential Center from the Mass Pike east.

 

