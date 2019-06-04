BOSTON (CBS) — A man was shot dead late Tuesday morning in Boston’s Back Bay close to the Prudential Center.
Police said it happened just before 11 a.m. at Huntington Avenue and West Newton Street, near the Colonnade Hotel. The victim between 30 and 40 years old was shot multiple times and pronounced dead at a Boston hospital, Police Commissioner William Gross said.
Witness Kara Deyermenjian shared a photo with WBZ-TV of police putting someone in handcuffs at the scene. She said she saw officers running up Huntington Avenue with guns drawn outside Star Market. Police confirmed that they have a suspect in custody and thanked witnesses for their reports.
“We had Good Samaritans that engaged in heroic behavior, got the police involved,” Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins said.
SkyEye video showed a heavy police presence by the hotel, with crime tape blocking off part of Huntington Avenue around the Prudential T Station entrance.
On Ring Road, police could be seen examining what appeared to be a gun outside of a taxi cab with its door open. WBZ-TV’s Chief Investigative Reporter Cheryl Fiandaca reported that police have recovered a gun in connection with the fatal shooting.
The shooting also caused police to close the Exit 22 off-ramp to the Prudential Center from the Mass Pike east.
“This is something that we don’t see in Boston every day, a daylight shooting,” Mayor Marty Walsh said.
The mayor is asking people to avoid the Copley Square area, and said the evening commute will be impacted by police activity.
Police describe the investigation as active and are asking witnesses to come forward with any information.