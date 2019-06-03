BOSTON (CBS) — One of the toughest players in the NHL, Zdeno Chara does not often go down to the ice in pain. It takes quite a bit to get the Bruins captain to hit the deck.

That was what happened just minutes into Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final on Monday night, in a scene that left a bloodied Chara heading directly to the Bruins’ dressing room for repairs.

Chara ended up that way after getting his own stick on a shot by Brayden Schenn. Chara succeeded in the shot block but redirected the puck right up into his own face.

Chara immediately fell to the ice, removing his gloves, indicating the seriousness of the pain.

Zdeno Chara takes a deflected shot to the face pic.twitter.com/Lp5lpKm7JY — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) June 4, 2019

After the whistle blew, trainers tended to Chara, who was bleeding from his mouth.

Zdeno Chara is leaking blood after taking a puck up high pic.twitter.com/GbtxVKHNjU — Marina Molnar (@mkmolnar) June 4, 2019

The Blues were leading, 2-1, at the time of Chara’s injury. Chara had picked up an assist in the first period, his fifth point of the postseason.

The 42-year-old captain missed Game 4 of the conference finals with an undisclosed injury but has otherwise been a reliable presence all postseason long for Boston. He entered Game 4 averaging 22:39 time on ice per game.

Chara did not return to the ice for the remainder of the second period, but he did return to the bench in the third period, wearing a full face shield. He did not, however, take any shifts in the third period.