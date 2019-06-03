Comments
WHITMAN (CBS) – A Whitman elementary school teacher has been arrested on charges of inappropriate conduct with a student.
Matthew DiMuccio, 32, of Wellesley, has been charged with two counts of indecent assault and battery on a child.
DiMuccio, a music teacher at Duval Elementary School, was placed on administrative leave on May 15 after a Whitman Police School Resource Officer was notified of alleged inappropriate contact between him and a student.
The investigation remains active and ongoing.
DiMuccio will be arraigned Tuesday in Brockton District Court.