Filed Under:Matthew Dimuccio, Wellesley News, Whitman News


WHITMAN (CBS) – A Whitman elementary school teacher has been arrested on charges of inappropriate conduct with a student.

Matthew DiMuccio, 32, of Wellesley, has been charged with two counts of indecent assault and battery on a child.

DiMuccio, a music teacher at Duval Elementary School, was placed on administrative leave on May 15 after a Whitman Police School Resource Officer was notified of alleged inappropriate contact between him and a student.

Matthew Dimuccio (Image credit Whitman PD)

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

DiMuccio will be arraigned Tuesday in Brockton District Court.

