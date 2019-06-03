BOSTON (CBS) — With the 2019 NBA Draft less than a month away, the Boston Celtics are ramping up their pre-draft process this week. They’ll welcome six players in for a pre-draft workout on Monday, including Ty Jerome of the Virginia Cavaliers.
Here is the full list of players who will be working out at the Auerbach Center on Monday:
Jordan Bone, G, Tennessee
Oshae Brissett, F, Syracuse
Jason Burnell, F, Jacksonville State
Ty Jerome, G, Virginia
Admiral Schofield, F, Tennessee
Milik Yarbrough, G, Illinois State
Jerome is the most notable name on the list, having just won an NCAA championship with Virginia. The 6-foot-5 guard averaged 13.6 points as a junior last season, shooting 44 percent from the floor and 40 percent from three point range. He averaged 9.6 points per game overall during his three years at Virginia, earning All-ACC Second Team honors for the 2018-19 season. Jerome is projected to be drafted somewhere toward the end of the first round or early in the second round in the June 20 NBA Draft.
Admiral Schofield is the other notable name from Monday’s group, after he averaged 16.5 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Volunteers last season. The 6-foot-6, 240-pound forward is a solid defender, and is protected to be a second-round pick later this month.
The Celtics will also hold workouts on Tuesday as they gear up for the 2019 NBA Draft. Boston owns three first-round selections — No. 14, 20 and 22 — and the No. 51 pick in the second round.