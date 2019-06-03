DORCHESTER (CBS) – Another Catholic Church in Boston has been hit by vandalism.
Police were called to St. Mark’s on Dorchester Avenue in Dorchester around 9 a.m. Sunday after a statue out front was broken apart and left in pieces.
Back in the spring, a red substance was splashed on a Virgin Mary statue outside St. Gregory’s in Dorchester four different times.
Statues at two other churches in Hyde Park were also vandalized recently. Back on March 11, police say someone tossed a red substance on a statue at Most Precious Blood Church on Maple Street and on a bench in front of St. Anne’s on West Milton Street.
It’s not clear yet if the incidents are connected. There have been no arrests.
Anyone with information is asked to call Boston Police at 617-343-4527.