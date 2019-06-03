BOSTON (CBS) – At the Sam Adams brewery, they’ve learned the secret of marketing in Boston: brew a beer celebrating one of our teams. In this case, the Bruins. “We’re huge fans and we’ve brewed a beer that we’re really proud of,” said Boston Beer Company general manager Adam Cupples. “It’s Black & Gold, it’s Bavarian black lager.”
Beer fans started lining up at 8 a.m. Monday for the 3 p.m. release. Customers were allowed to buy one four pack per person.
“I love the Bruins but I’m looking forward to trying the beer,” one woman said.
When they finally opened the doors, it wasn’t a mad rush, but rather a controlled lager lust.
The taste experts pronounced the beer “great” and “smooth” with “a lot of cocoa.”
One little problem: it’s a limited edition. It will probably be gone by the time you finish reading this.