By Bill Shields
Filed Under:Boston Beer Company, Boston Bruins, Boston News, Sam Adams


BOSTON (CBS) – At the Sam Adams brewery, they’ve learned the secret of marketing in Boston: brew a beer celebrating one of our teams. In this case, the Bruins. “We’re huge fans and we’ve brewed a beer that we’re really proud of,” said Boston Beer Company general manager Adam Cupples. “It’s Black & Gold, it’s Bavarian black lager.”

Beer fans started lining up at 8 a.m. Monday for the 3 p.m. release. Customers were allowed to buy one four pack per person.

“I love the Bruins but I’m looking forward to trying the beer,” one woman said.

Limited edition Sam Adams Black & Gold beer (WBZ-TV)

When they finally opened the doors, it wasn’t a mad rush, but rather a controlled lager lust.

The taste experts pronounced the beer “great” and “smooth” with “a lot of cocoa.”

Limited edition Sam Adams Black & Gold beer (WBZ-TV)

One little problem: it’s a limited edition. It will probably be gone by the time you finish reading this.

Bill Shields

