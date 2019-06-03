BOSTON (CBS) — On the eve of Patriots minicamp, the team and third-round draft pick Chase Winovich have reportedly reached a contract agreement.
The Patriots signed Winovich to a four-year deal on Monday, according to ESPN’s Field Yates. The deal is worth $3.8 million with a signing bonus just under $1 million, according to Yates.
The Patriots drafted the disruptive pass rusher out of Michigan with the 77th overall pick in April’s NFL Draft. After playing in just two games his freshman season, Winovich played in 13 games for the Wolverines in each of the last three years, racking up 18.5 sacks, 166 total tackles and three forced fumbles.
With Winovich now on the books, fellow third-round selection Damien Harris is the only player left unsigned from New England’s 10-man 2019 draft class. The Patriots open their mandatory minicamp at Gillette Stadium on Tuesday.