MEDFORD (CBS) – Two Medford elementary school students came up with the idea for a 3D crosswalk. It was such a good idea that Monday the city unveiled its second creation that is designed to keep children safe.

Isa and Eric, students at Brooks Elementary School, came up with the idea when Eric’s younger brother was nearly hit by a car. The crosswalk is an illusion that appears to pop up as you drive closer to it, designed to make sure drivers slow down.

Isa hops across 3D crosswalk at Brooks Elementary School in Medford (WBZ-TV)

In April, the city had one painted near the school. On Monday a second one was added at Roberts Elementary School.

Eric and Isa were members of Medford’s Center for Citizenship and Social Responsibility group. Mayor Stephanie Burke met with the students about their idea, and helped them get approval from the Medford Traffic Commission.

Local artist Nate Swain painted the designs onto the road to make the children’s idea a reality.

