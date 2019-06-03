BOSTON (CBS) — Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk is still in Boston and won’t be playing in Monday night’s Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final in St. Louis. But Boston head coach Bruce Cassidy offered a promising update on the 25-year-old blue liner, who may be able retake the ice for the Bruins before the series is over.
Cassidy said Grzelcyk, who has been sidelined since taking a big hit into the boards early in Game 2 against the Blues, is doing better and may be able to return sometime in the Cup Final.
“We’ll get back to Boston, see where Gryz is at. He’s better than where he was, so there’s a chance for him [to play in this series],” Cassidy said Monday after Boston’s morning skate.
Grzelcyk was hospitalized after a nasty hit by St. Louis’ Oskar Sundqvist in Game 2, which earned the Blues forward a one-game suspension. Grzelcyk is still in the NHL’s concussion protocol and has to be cleared before returning. He has three goals and four assists for Boston in 19 games during their current playoff run.
John Moore replaced Grzelcyk on Boston’s third defensive pairing in Game 3, which the Bruins won 7-2 to take a 2-1 series lead. After Monday night’s Game 4, the series will shift back to Boston for Game 5 on Thursday night.