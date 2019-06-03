  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMHot Bench
    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boston News, Kevin Spacey, Nantucket News


NANTUCKET, Mass. (AP) — Lawyers for Kevin Spacey are returning to court in the case accusing the former “House of Cards” star of groping a young man at a bar on the island of Nantucket.

A pretrial hearing is scheduled in the Nantucket District Court on Monday.

Authorities say the assault happened in 2016 at the Club Car, where the 18-year-old worked as a busboy.

Spacey pleaded not guilty in January to a charge of indecent assault and battery. His lawyers have called the allegations “patently false.”

In court documents filed Friday, Spacey’s attorney accused the man of deleting texting text messages that support Spacey’s claims of innocence. The accuser’s attorney declined to comment.

Actor Kevin Spacey in Nantucket District Court on January 7, 2019. (Photo by Nicole Harnishfeger-Pool/Getty Images)

The judge has ordered the Club Car to turn over surveillance footage from the night in question by Monday.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s