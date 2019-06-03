HOPKINTON (CBS) – A 9-year-old boy pulled from a Hopkinton lake this weekend has died, police said Monday. First responders pulled Jorge Santiago from the waters of Lake Maspenok near Sandy Beach on Sunday.
Multiple 911 calls reported the boy’s disappearance at about 5 p.m. Police, firefighters and bystanders searched for the boy and found him about 11 minutes after arriving on scene, just past a roped-off swimming area.
First responders immediately took “lifesaving measures” but police said they learned at about 1:30 a.m. that Santiago died of his injuries at UMass Memorial Hospital.
A small community cookout was taking place at the time and many people from the surrounding area jumped into action to help find the boy. There was no lifeguard on duty at the time. Hopkinton police said Monday Santiago was at the lake with a guardian. He was not from Hopkinton, but police did not reveal his hometown.
Grief counselors will be available at Hopkinton Public Schools for students who need support.