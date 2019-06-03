



REVERE – At a restaurant named Easy Pie, they are making some of the biggest, boldest, craziest and tastiest over the top eats you will ever experience. When it comes to culinary creativity, Spiros Stogiannis talks a big game, but when you see the kind food he’s serving, you’ll know it isn’t bragging if you back it up.

“We think outside the box all the time. If it’s something that’s somewhere else, we don’t want it. If it’s something that we’ve seen somewhere before, we don’t want it. We want to be the wave makers in the industry.”

Spiros started making waves when he opened the original Easy Pie in Braintree almost a decade ago, and now at a brand new industrial chic spot on Squire Road in Revere, he is taking eye-popping eats to the next level with outrageous pizzas, enormous burgers, monster tater tots, and so much more.

“I want people to experience this culinary masterpiece of a menu that we’ve put together,” he said. “I definitely think it’s something that you’ve never had before, and you never will.”

So what makes a meal at Easy Pie so different? Here is a pretty clear example: they have taken everything you love about a Pu-Pu Platter and put it on a pizza. It’s called The Last Dragon, and this thing is absolutely insane.

“First we start off with our homemade duck sauce and we rub that in nice and sexy. A little pizza cheese. Then we add our fried rice, little beef teriyaki, Ah-So pork like your traditional boneless spareribs, tempura chicken, and fresh chopped egg roll,” Spiros described.

“It tastes like every single item in a Pu-Pu platter in one bite. A lot of people think we should serve it with fortune cookies, so we’re working on that, but it’s definitely a very crazy pizza. It’s full flavored and it’s impressive.”

Equally impressive it the Fully Loaded pizza, topped with bacon infused smashed potatoes, crispy ranch chicken, more bacon, and finished with chives and a seasoned sour cream drizzle.

“It tastes like a fully loaded baked potato with fried chicken and a bunch of extra stuff on it,” Spiros said.

Since Easy Pie is located in Revere, the birthplace of the Roast Beef sandwich, Spiros decided to make a pizza out of one of those too.

“This is the mecca for roast beef three way sandwiches. I said you know what? I’m going to do what we do best. I’m going to make a pizza but I’m gonna make a roast beef three way pizza. It starts off with James River barbecue sauce. It has American cheese on it. It has thin sliced rare roast beef on it. It has chopped up onion roll on it, and it has cheese on it. When it comes out it has a mayonnaise drizzle. The flavors are amazing.”

Crazy pizzas are more than just a meal here; they are also dessert with sweet combinations that are equally inventive. There is a Baklava Pizza made with crispy filo, clover honey, chopped walnuts, and cinnamon, and the top selling Strawberry Shortcake Pizza.

“We use our signature dessert crust; it has a frosting base on it. Fresh chopped strawberries. It has white chocolate chips on it. For the shortcake, we use Twinkies. We have a sauce we put on top of it, we call it unicorn drizzle just to finish it off and give it that look. Little dusting of powdered sugar and the rest is history,” Spiros explained. “It’s like a strawberry shortcake on a pizza.”

If you prefer a burger, Easy Pie’s versions go way beyond the standard stack. Whether you order the Sin-A-Burger featuring a half-pound-plus patty, bacon and cheddar, served between two seared cinnamon rolls; the Detroit Rock City topped with yellow mustard, homemade chili, and a quarter pound hot dog; or the Double Down Burger, piled high with two all-beef patties, American cheese, lettuce, onions, pickles, and thousand island dressing.

For something only slightly more manageable, check out their chicken and waffle inspired sandwich known as the Chicken Not So Little.

“It has our really massive country fried chicken breast on it. It has a scrambled egg on top of it. It has our Applewood smoked bacon. It has two slices of American cheese. It’s doused in maple syrup, and it’s between two Belgian waffles,” Sprios listed. “It just tastes like chicken and waffles on steroids.”

Want fries with that? Why bother when instead you can order a Monster Tot.

“This thing is a tater tot, one tater tot, and it’s bigger than your head,” Spiros said. “We’ve developed an entire menu called the monster tot menu. We feature a tot called the Gangsta Tot. It’s topped with Kraft mac and cheese, a ton of bacon on top of it, a Chipotle and ranch aioli, and it’s finished with some fresh chives. People absolutely go bezerk when they see it.”

As you might imagine, a lot of the food at Easy Pie has become Insta-famous, which is just fine with Spiros.

“The food comes out and it’s cell phones out first. No one touches the food until they snap a photo and put it on Instagram or Facebook. I like to think that we’re not in the food business, we’re in the reaction business. You know we need to make food that people have never seen before or tasted before. We’ve created our own lane and we drive down this lane a million miles an hour and no one’s catching us.”

You can find Easy Pie at 649 Squire Road in Revere, 1701 Washington Street in Braintree, and online at theeasypie.com.

