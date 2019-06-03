WATCH LIVE:Kevin Spacey In Nantucket Court For Hearing In Sex Assault Case
Filed Under:Harvard University


CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – Harvard University is adding on to its long list of celebrity graduates. HGTV stars Chip and Joanna Gaines are among the celebrities who completed a four-day business course over the weekend.

Joanna posted pictures of her husband wearing a Harvard sweatshirt on social media saying “Course complete! School looks good on you Chip” with the hashtag “#ChipForClassPrez.”

The couple had some famous classmates, including singer Ciara, the NBA’s Kevin Love and Julius Randle, NCIS: Los Angeles actor Eric Olsen and Australian soccer star Tim Cahill.

The Business of Entertainment, Media and Sports course teaches students how to “uncover new approaches for driving revenue and success in today’s entertainment environment” and tips to “capitalize on the explosive growth of online distribution channels and social media.”

The fee for an upcoming session of the program is $10,000.

