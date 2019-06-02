  • WBZ TV

Filed Under:Boston Bruins, Jordan Binnington, St. Louis Blues, Stanley Cup Final


BOSTON (CBS) – Blues goalie Jordan Binnington let in five Bruins goals before getting the hook during Saturday night’s Game 3. Despite his struggles, Binnington will be back between the pipes on Monday night.

“I always have confidence in him and he’ll start tomorrow,” St. Louis head coach Craig Berube told reporters on Sunday.

Binnington made 14 saves on 19 chances before he was yanked when the Bruins scored to take a 5-1 lead. Jake Allen took over in net and let up one goal of his own.

The Bruins went on to a 7-2 victory to take a 2-1 series lead.

The Bruins and Blues play Game 4 Monday night at 8 p.m. in St. Louis before heading back to Boston for Game 5.

