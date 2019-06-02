  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMGod Friended Me
    9:00 PMGod Friended Me
    10:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    11:00 PMWBZ News
    11:35 PMSports Final
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boston News, Foxboro News, Rob Gronkowski

FOXBORO (CBS) — Former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski got a new haircut to go along with his first summer in retirement. Gronk shaved his head Sunday to help kids fighting cancer.

It was the 10th annual One Mission Buzz Off at Gillette Stadium and Gronk has been there for the last nine years.

“It’s just cool to be a part of, you know, just building up the relationships here for the last nine years. Seeing all the kids, seeing their families, seeing their brothers come out, seeing their friends come out,” he said.

Former Patriots player Rob Gronkowski smiled as his hair was shaved off at a charity event Sunday (WBZ-TV)

After his own hair was shaved, Gronk even played the role of the barber for others.

One Mission has raised $10 million through the event, including $1 million this year.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s