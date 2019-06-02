Comments
FOXBORO (CBS) — Former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski got a new haircut to go along with his first summer in retirement. Gronk shaved his head Sunday to help kids fighting cancer.
It was the 10th annual One Mission Buzz Off at Gillette Stadium and Gronk has been there for the last nine years.
“It’s just cool to be a part of, you know, just building up the relationships here for the last nine years. Seeing all the kids, seeing their families, seeing their brothers come out, seeing their friends come out,” he said.
After his own hair was shaved, Gronk even played the role of the barber for others.
One Mission has raised $10 million through the event, including $1 million this year.