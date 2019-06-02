  • WBZ TV

New England Patriots, Robert Kraft, Super Bowl LIII


BOSTON (CBS) – The New England Patriots will celebrate their most recent title Thursday night as they receive their Super Bowl rings. Members of the team and coaching staff will attend a private party at owner Robert Kraft’s home in Chestnut Hill.

Mike Reiss of ESPN wrote on Sunday that defensive end Trey Flowers, who signed with the Detroit Lions in the offseason, and former defensive coordinator Brian Flores, who is now the Dolphins head coach, will be among those in attendance.

The last time Kraft hosted the lavish gathering, team members opened ring boxes to find jewelry made up of 283 diamonds. That number celebrated New England erasing a 28-3 deficit en route to a Super Bowl victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

No details have been released about what this year’s ring will look like.

