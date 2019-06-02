BOSTON (CBS) — Bruins fans were feeling pretty good late in Game 3 on Saturday night, when the B’s were holding a 5-2 lead with under three minutes to play. The concern level grew, though, when defenseman Charlie McAvoy skated to the bench in clear and obvious pain with about 2:30 left in the final period.
McAvoy had blocked a shot by Alex Pietrangelo, taking the puck to the inside of his left knee. After eventually making his way to the bench, McAvoy headed to the locker room after Noel Acciari buried an empty-netter to officially put the game out of reach.
Despite the visual of McAvoy limping off in pain, Bruins fans can breath a sigh of relief. Head coach Bruce Cassidy said that McAvoy is “fine.”
McAvoy did not get to join in on the fun on the score sheet in Saturday’s 7-2 win in Game 3, but his 24:16 time on ice was second on the team, just 16 seconds fewer than Zdeno Chara. Already without Matt Grzelcyk for this game and likely beyond, the Bruins could ill afford to lose their leader in ice time this postseason. Based on Cassidy’s update, it does not appear as though they’ll need to worry about that.
Game 4 will be played Monday night in St. Louis, before the teams get an extra day of rest before Game 5 on Thursday.