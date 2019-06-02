Charlie McAvoy 'Fine' After Suffering Late Injury In Game 3 Vs. BluesDespite the visual of McAvoy limping off in pain, Bruins fans can breath a sigh of relief.

Torey Krug Made Some Unbelievable History For Bruins In Game 3 Win Over BluesIn Game 1, Torey Krug made his mark on the series with a memorable open-ice hit. In Game 3, Krug made some history that might have some more staying power.

Perfection: Bruins' Game 3 Dominance Should Leave Psychological Mark On BluesThe Bruins played their game to perfection on Saturday night, to the tune of a 7-2 victory. As a result, they now own a 2-1 lead.

Bruins Win Big In Game 3, Take 2-1 Series Lead Over Blues in Stanley Cup FinalThe Bruins survived the fury of the opening 10 minutes on the road in a Stanley Cup Final game. Then they started punching back.

Yankees Beat Red Sox 5-3Gary Sánchez hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the fifth inning and the New York Yankees bullpen held tight again to beat the Boston Red Sox 5-3 Saturday night.