



BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Police Department paused to remember those they’ve lost with a ceremony at Mount Hope Cemetery Sunday.

It’s been a tough year for the department, which has lost several retired officers and seven active officers to tragedy or illness.

A moment of silence was held to reflect on the memory of loved ones at the annual police memorial.

The tradition dates back to 1854.

At this year’s event, it was necessary to acknowledge a recent string of vandalism that has targeted cemeteries and memorials around the city.

The Boston Police Relief Association Memorial was among those hit in March.

“This is something we will not tolerate as a city. We are grateful for our heroes and

we support everything that these memorials stand for,” said Mayor Marty Walsh.

“We stand with you because you stand in front of us every day,” he continued. “They have a tough job, regardless of what’s going on it’s a tough job. You’re looking at sadness and tragedy all day long and dealing with it and dealing with people in their worst situations.”

The ceremony called to honor the lives and sacrifices of officers.

Police Commissioner William Gross said, “They never knew anything about ‘hey, it’s snowing I don’t want to go to work. Hey, it’s raining, I don’t want to go to work. Hey, there is someone with a gun, I’m going to go the other way.'”

He added, “We have a proud tradition of making sure the spirit of our officers, our brothers and sisters that have gone on before us are never forgotten.”