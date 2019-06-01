WEBSTER (CBS) — A 12-year-old girl was kidnapped from a Webster park and taken to Connecticut where she may have been sexually assaulted, police said Saturday.
The girl and her parents walked into the Webster Police Station around 4:30 p.m. Friday to report it, about an hour after the alleged incident. She is safe.
Police said she was taken from May Street Park by a black, two-door sedan. “The male was described as being white. It is a possibility that he is 5’10 and ‘scruffy,'” said a statement from police.
“Detectives from the Webster Police Department, as well as Detectives from the Connecticut State Police immediately began an investigation, which remains very active at this time. As such there is limited information as to what can be released, so as not to jeopardize the ongoing criminal investigation.”
In the meantime, Webster police will also have extra patrols near public parks.