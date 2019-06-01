  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    10:30 AMDr. Chris Pet Vet
    11:00 AMThe Henry Ford's Innovation Nation
    11:30 AMHope in the Wild
    12:00 PMTails of Valor
    12:30 PMThe Inspectors
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boston News, Massachusetts Tornadoes, Springfield News

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts city is marking the anniversary of a devastating tornado eight years ago.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno is asking residents to observe a moment of silence and for religious institutions to chime their bells at 4:38 p.m. Saturday. That’s the exact time an EF-3 tornado touched down in the city on June 1, 2011.

The powerful, long lasting twister cut a 40-mile (64 kilometer) path through western Massachusetts, including about six miles (10 kilometers) in Springfield alone.

Hubbard Street in Springfield after the June 1, 2011 tornado. (Credit: CBS)

Three people died and hundreds of others were injured across the region. Scores of buildings were also destroyed and officials estimated tens of millions of dollars in damage.

Sarno says Springfield has since bounced back, enjoying more than $4 billion in economic development, including a new MGM casino downtown.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s