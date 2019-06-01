  • WBZ TV

Foxboro News, New England Patriots

FOXBORO (CBS) — Students of all ages in Foxboro received a surprise visit from New England Patriots players and a Lombardi Trophy Friday. Offensive lineman Ted Karras and defensive back Keion Crossen stopped by each of the town’s public schools.

Students even got to ask the players questions.

“We wanted to come by with the Lombardi Trophy and thank you all today for your support this past season,” said Karras. “The support the Patriots get from Foxborough is awesome and is a big reason why the organization has been successful, so thank you.”

New England Patriots offensive lineman Ted Karras and defensive back Keion Crossen visited Foxboro schools Friday (Photo Courtesy: Jeremie Smith | New England Patriots)

Crossen said: “This was such a special season and we are so thankful for fans like you. You guys are great and we appreciate you. We love you.”

