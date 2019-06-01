  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMGod Friended Me
    9:00 PM48 Hours
    10:00 PM48 Hours
    11:00 PMWBZ News
    11:35 PMPhantom Gourmet
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boston News, Boston Police, Jim Smith


BOSTON (CBS) – Police are investigating shootings that occurred in Roxbury and Dorchester on Saturday.

Officers swarmed Emrose Terrace in Dorchester after a man was shot at about 2:15 p.m. Neighbors could hear the gunfire.

“I was in my house, I was playing Fortnight. I was chilling and then out of nowhere I hear shootings,” one neighbor said. “Yeah it was just crazy.”

Police investigate shooting on Emrose Terrace in Dorchester (WBZ-TV)

Not far away at Boston Medical Center, there was a second crime scene. Investigators were looking over a Toyota SUV that may be somehow connected to the shooting in Dorchester.

Police are checking to see if the victim either drove himself, or was driven by someone else to the hospital.

SUV at Boston Medical Center believed to be involved in Dorchester shooting (WBZ-TV)

Back at the scene on Emrose Terrace, neighbors were worried about safety after the daytime shooting. “A lot of police! A lot!” one man said. “That concerns me a little bit, I got kids yeah, and they play outside here.”

At about 7 p.m. Saturday, another person was shot on Crawford Street in Roxbury. Police recovered a firearm and ballistics evidence on nearby Howland Street. The victim’s injuries are not life-threatening.

Police have not said if the shootings are related.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s