BOSTON (CBS) – Police are investigating shootings that occurred in Roxbury and Dorchester on Saturday.
Officers swarmed Emrose Terrace in Dorchester after a man was shot at about 2:15 p.m. Neighbors could hear the gunfire.
“I was in my house, I was playing Fortnight. I was chilling and then out of nowhere I hear shootings,” one neighbor said. “Yeah it was just crazy.”
Not far away at Boston Medical Center, there was a second crime scene. Investigators were looking over a Toyota SUV that may be somehow connected to the shooting in Dorchester.
Police are checking to see if the victim either drove himself, or was driven by someone else to the hospital.
Back at the scene on Emrose Terrace, neighbors were worried about safety after the daytime shooting. “A lot of police! A lot!” one man said. “That concerns me a little bit, I got kids yeah, and they play outside here.”
At about 7 p.m. Saturday, another person was shot on Crawford Street in Roxbury. Police recovered a firearm and ballistics evidence on nearby Howland Street. The victim’s injuries are not life-threatening.
Police have not said if the shootings are related.