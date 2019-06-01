  • WBZ TV

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A Worcester man is under arrest after police found a woman dead from stab wounds in his home.

Police said in a statement that officers were sent to the residence Friday night for a report of a stabbing. As they arrived, officers saw 40-year-old Antonio Lucas trying to leave the property and detained him.

Police said officers and paramedics went into the home and found the stabbing victim, a woman whom investigators said Lucas had previously dated. Her name was not immediately released.

Lucas faces a murder charge. There was no immediate word on when he would be arraigned or if he had legal representation.

