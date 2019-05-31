BOSTON (CBS) — The new Patriots season is 100 days away. But Tom Brady was out slinging the pigskin Friday night for a great cause. The Patriots quarterback threw passes to teammates new and old, and a slew of new friends at the 20th annual Best Buddies Tom Brady Football Challenge at Harvard Stadium.
The flag football game saw some of Brady’s current New England teammates, including Julian Edelman and James White, and former Patriots players Troy Brown, Christian Fauria, Dan Koppen, and Scott Zolak, running routes and making passes to benefit Best Buddies International.
The support helps Best Buddies continue their mission providing employment opportunities, inclusive living and most importantly friendship to people of all abilities. One family shared how some of the funds raised purchased technology that is changing their daughter’s life, helping her communicate with her eyes.
“It’s been incredible,” said Greg Lewis of MTeam. “She was able to ask her teachers for more water and food recently. Being able to communicate, she’s nonverbal, is a huge milestone for her. Just opening up her world and all the students she goes to school with are taking advantage as well.”
Festivities will continue Saturday when hundreds of cyclists will make a 100-mile trek from Boston to Hyannis Port, and will be capped off by a New England-style clambake and private concert by Flo Rida.