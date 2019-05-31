  • WBZ TVOn Air

EVERETT (CBS) – A well-known Catholic school in Everett is officially closing its doors after 53 years because of financial problems.

Pope John XXIII High School announced Thursday night that it was not able to raise more than $2 million needed to keep it open next year.

Enrollment was down, but the school also accused a Florida-based firm, International Residence Management, of reneging on an arrangement that recruited international students whose payments have helped the school financially.

The school is now working to help students and faculty find new schools.

