BOSTON (CBS) – A local mother is putting out a warning about a disturbing incident on a westbound Commuter Rail train from Boston that has police now investigating. “I would have never thought something like this would happen to my baby,” she said.

WBZ agreed to protect her and her young daughter’s identities. “I feel like she got her innocence taken away from her,” she said.

She says another passenger alerted her to a man who recorded video of the woman’s three-year-old daughter, who was wearing a dress. According to the witness, the man appeared to be hiding his phone and holding it low. “He’s recording her as she’s leaning forward over the seat, and the only thing that you’re going to see in the way that he’s holding his phone is…it points to the back of her legs.”

She says she confronted the man, saying, “it’s very inappropriate and why are you recording her? And he state that he was sorry and he said he erased the video,” she explained. “He said the reason why he was recording her was, he was recording her laughing, and he thought that her laugh was cute.”

As the man got off at the South Acton stop and got into a car, a group of passengers and a conductor got his license plate number. Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan says it’s under investigation.

Meanwhile, the girl’s mother wants others to be aware. “I just don’t want this to happen to somebody else’s kid.”