



KINGSTON (CBS) – A father and his sons, helping another father and his sons by building a new home, and a new future. It’s happening on a quiet street in Kingston. And the families were brought together by Habitat for Humanity of Greater Plymouth.

It’s nothing short of life-changing. “This is a dream come true for me,” says Hakeem Moore, a single dad with two young sons. Hakeem has been living with friends, but soon he and his family will call the new house their home. “I think it’s going to be a tremendous difference for both of my sons,” he says.

Doug MacLeod is hard at work on that house. He’s the pastor of the Mayflower Congregational Church in Kingston. He got a call from Habitat asking him to bless the groundbreaking for the house. He started talking with a Habitat official. “He expressed a need for skilled volunteers, and me being a house framer in a former life, I kind of put one and two together and said, maybe our church can take this on as a mission project in the community,” he says.

Pastor MacLeod is also a father to a son, and a son in law. “And they’re both carpenters,” he says. He recruited them from out of state and they got started.

Fathers and sons, working together with church members and other volunteers, building a future. “It’s a big connection because we share the same goals, we share the same experience being fathers and raising our kids, so there’s a lot of connection with that,” Hakeem says.

“Someday I’ll drive down this street and I’ll see Hakeem’s kids playing in the front yard, and maybe Hakeem is mowing the lawn, and we’ll be able to say, as a church, we had a hand in that,” Pastor MacLeod says.

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Plymouth has been building homes for more than 20 years.