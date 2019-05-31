  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWBZ News
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:2020 Presidential Campaign, Boston News, Sen. Elizabeth Warren

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren said that if she’s elected president, she’ll work to end the Justice Department policy that bars indictment of a sitting president.

The proposal from the Massachusetts senator comes days after special counsel Robert Mueller noted in a rare public statement that an existing Justice Department opinion prohibits the indictment of a sitting president.

Warren said she’d pick a department leader “who will reverse” that legal interpretation.

Warren came out for impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump soon after the release of Mueller’s report on Russian election interference that also explored whether Trump obstructed the investigation.

More than a half-dozen Democratic presidential candidates have since called for the start of an impeachment inquiry.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments
  1. Jordan Lewis Ring says:
    May 31, 2019 at 10:48 am

    this faker liar is THE GREATEST DANGER TO OUR CONSTITUTION AND SYSTEM OF LAWS EVER TO HAVE BEEN ELECTED TO ANY OFFICE…..WE ARE IN THE NIGHTMARE OF A WARREN DECLARATION THAT WOULD DESTROY OUR NATION! THE MASS VOTER MUST STOP THIS UTTER FOOL FROM REELECTION. A MUST!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s