DORCHESTER (CBS) – A man is dead after a domestic incident led to a stabbing on Tremlett Street in Dorchester late Thursday night.
Boston Police responded to the scene at 11 p.m. and were there throughout the night. At one point, officers removed two children from a home.
The man, who has not been identified, was rush to the hospital where he later died.
“I’m just devastated by all of this,” said neighbor Joanne Thomason, who was awoken by the commotion. “The crime scene tape was taped to my fence and it just didn’t look good, so I knew it had to be quite serious.
Thompson said she then texted her friend across the street and received no response. She soon realized that it was her friend’s house that was at the center of the investigation.
“They have small children over there. They’re just a wonderful family. I can’t even begin to imagine what happened,” Thompson said.
No arrests have been made.
No other information is available at this point in the investigation.