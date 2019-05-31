



BOSTON (CBS) – Memories still flood the Boston University Men’s Hockey locker room. Matt Grzelcyk, Charlie McAvoy and Charlie Coyle’s best moments live forever on these walls.

Head Coach Albie O’Connell coached two of the three, Matt Grzelcyk and Charlie McAvoy.

“I remember meeting Matt Grzelcyk when he was going into his freshman year of high school and Charlie is a big guy, very big personality, and big personality on the ice. He has this ability to have a major impact on the game,” O’Connell said.

“They are great. Matty G. played for four years, was a captain for two years. Charlie stayed a shorter time, but both guys, when they left, they had an affinity towards the program. When we have a game and we win, I’ve gotten texts like ‘Hey good job,’” he added.

A man who coached at Boston University for decades is Jack Parker. He had the pleasure of coaching or working with all three players and two assistant coaches, Joe Sacco and Jay Pandolfo.

“They both have made their mark in pro hockey as players and now as coaches, so that’s pretty cool, and obviously, I really enjoy watching the three guys playing for the Bruins right now because they’re so important to the team and they’re so talented,” Parker said.

Parker said Coyle proved to be one of the best forwards in the league; Grzelcyk made a big impact right off the bat; and McAvoy was a “can’t miss” player.

“I mean when McAvoy left BU at the end of the sophomore year and he went right to the NHL – and a lot of players have done that, but he went right into the NHL into the playoffs, not the regular season games. He stood out right off the bat. I believe he will win a Norris Trophy before his career is over with the Bruins,” Parker said.

“I think all three have played terrifically through the playoffs. We will have to see when Matty can come back after the injury, but he was playing extremely well, moving the puck,” Coach Parker added.

Both coaches agree all of the players have come a long way since their BU days.

“For them, it’s really exciting for our program it’s really exciting and just to see the maturity that they show – especially seeing them interviewed now – they went from being 17 to young guys; they’ve come a long way on and off the ice,” O’Connell said.

“Unlike most college hockey players, they came to college when they were 17, 18-years-old, they were young guys playing at BU and they were young guys now playing in the NHL,” Parker added.

As far as advice heading into Game 3, both coaches joked they weren’t in a place to give such advice, so they did their best.

“That’s a tough one. I would say just play your game; they have to find a way to get to their game,” O’Connell said.

“I would say continue to play within yourselves and play your game and enjoy the ride. You never know when you’re going to be back for the finals for the Stanley Cup again, so enjoy the process,” Parker said.