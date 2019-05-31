NORTH END (CBS) – Boston Police hope surveillance video from a frightening armed robbery at a North End store will help them find the gunman.
A man wearing sunglasses and a hood walked into Bob’s Grocery on Endicott Street just before 7 p.m. Thursday, pulled out a gun and demanded money from the clerk and a customer.
The entire incident was recorded on the store’s surveillance camera. It shows the clerk and customer hand over money to the man before he runs away. Afterwards, the customer is seen putting his hand over his heart and then lean onto the counter relieved that it was over.
“I just feel very sad about that,” store owner Lam Tran told WBZ-TV. “We don’t have that kind of people here. It’s a very beautiful neighborhood. All friendly people here, so I didn’t expect that to happen.”
No one was hurt. It’s not clear how much money was stolen.
Boston Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.