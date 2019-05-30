BOSTON (CBS) — In the midst of a stretch with 17 games in 17 days, the Boston Red Sox are getting a break.
Boston’s game, scheduled for Thursday night in the Bronx, has been postponed due to heavy rain in the forecast. The Yankees announced that the game will be rescheduled on Aug 3. at 7 p.m.
Chris Sale had been tabbed as Boston’s starter. He’ll likely just take the extra day of rest and start for the Red Sox on Friday night in New York.
The Red Sox and Yankees are already scheduled to play on Aug. 3, so Thursday’s postponement means Aug. 3 will be a day-night doubleheader.
The Red Sox had been scuffling lately, losing four of their last six games after they had won 16 of 22 games, dating back to April 29.
As a result, the Yankees enter this series with a seven-game lead over the Red Sox in the AL East, with Tampa Bay (1 game back) a much closer threat in the division.
The Red Sox will play three games in New York this weekend, before an off day on Monday and the opening of a three-game set in Kansas City on Tuesday.