MALDEN (CBS) — A five-year-old boy drowned in a backyard pool in Malden Thursday.
Police were called to a home on Princeton Road just before noon after the boy’s family lost track of him while he was visiting a cousin’s house. The cousin told WBZ-TV he looked in a neighbor’s backyard and saw the boy in the pool. He jumped over the fence, into the pool and pulled the boy out of the water. A police officer began CPR and two nursing students helped continue it until an ambulance arrived.
The boy was taken to Melrose-Wakefield Hospital where he was pronounced dead around 1 p.m., Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan’s office said in a statement.
Police blocked off the property after the incident and could be seen inspecting the fence and pool area.
“No foul play is suspected and no additional information is being released at this time,” Ryan’s office said.
The boy’s name has not been made public.