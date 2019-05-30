  • WBZ TVOn Air

LAWRENCE (CBS) — A man appeared before a judge Thursday, one day after he allegedly stole a purse from a 94-year-old woman.

Taylor Matkivich, 26, pleaded not guilty and is being held without bail until another court appearance Friday.

The elderly victim was sitting in a car waiting for her daughter who was inside the Walgreens on South Broadway Street around 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Taylor Matkivich appeared in court Thursday (WBZ-TV)

The woman was not hurt and police were able to locate Matkivich about 15 minutes after the alleged robbery with help from the newly installed camera system in the city.

