LAWRENCE (CBS) — A man appeared before a judge Thursday, one day after he allegedly stole a purse from a 94-year-old woman.
Taylor Matkivich, 26, pleaded not guilty and is being held without bail until another court appearance Friday.
The elderly victim was sitting in a car waiting for her daughter who was inside the Walgreens on South Broadway Street around 2 p.m. Wednesday.
The woman was not hurt and police were able to locate Matkivich about 15 minutes after the alleged robbery with help from the newly installed camera system in the city.