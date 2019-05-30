NANTUCKET (CBS) – A judge has ordered a Nantucket restaurant to hand over surveillance video from the night a young man was allegedly groped by actor Kevin Spacey in 2016.
The Nantucket Club Car must provide any surveillance video taken inside the restaurant between July 7, 2016 at 5 p.m. and July 8, 2016 at 3 a.m.
The 59-year-old former “House of Cards” star is charged with sexually assaulting the then-18-year-old son of a former Boston TV anchor, who was an employee at the restaurant.
The judge also ruled Spacey’s defense will be allowed to look at the victim’s phone records from July 7, 2016 until December 31, 2016.
According to investigators, the young man used Snapchat to record a video of part of the alleged incident to show to his girlfriend as proof.
Spacey’s defense team had also requested to see transaction and employment records from the restaurant, and records from the victim’s mother’s cell phone. The judge denied those requests.
In January, Spacey pleaded not guilty to felony indecent assault and battery.