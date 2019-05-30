Filed Under:Boston News, Guy Fieri, TD Garden


BOSTON (CBS) – Guy Fieri is hoping to turn Boston into Flavortown.

The celebrity chef was in the city Wednesday night, walking through his under construction restaurant that is scheduled to open in September.

Guy Fieri’s Tequila Cocina is being built inside the Hub on Causeway, which is steps away from TD Garden.

Fieri, host of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives on the Food Network, told the Boston Globe his new 185-seat restaurant will serve Latin street food.

“I want to bring you great street tacos. Legit. Funky. I want to show you the diversity, uniqueness, and varying profiles of great Mexican food that you don’t always see,” Fieri told the newspaper. “We’ll street taco you like you’ve never seen! I want to push the boundaries.”

