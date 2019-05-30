



FALL RIVER (CBS/AP) — A driver accused of running down a woman in Westport and apologizing to her before driving away earlier this month is being held without bail.

Gerardo Lugo, 54, of Fall River, pleaded not guilty Thursday to several charges including leaving the scene and driving with a suspended license at Fall River District Court. He was ordered held pending a dangerousness hearing next week.

Investigators said 30-year-old Stephanie Tripp was walking down Old Bedford Road around 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 7 when she was struck by a BMW. A witness said the driver stopped, got out of the car, said he was sorry and then drove off. Tripp was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital in critical condition and died there on May 16.

Several days after the crash, Bristol District Attorney Thomas Quinn released a description of Lugo’s BMW. It was found and seized thanks to an anonymous tip. Lugo surrendered to police Wednesday.

His attorney said he could not comment on the specifics of the case but his client is “extremely upset” with Tripp’s death.

“It’s been very rough on my family. We’re devastated by the loss of Stephanie. She was very important to all of us,” Tripp’s aunt told reporters outside court Thursday.

Tripp’s family thanked friends, first responders, investigators, the community and an unknown Good Samaritan for helping them during their ordeal.

“We’d also like to thank someone we only know by name of Jasmine. She’s a girl who was on the road that night, stopped and she stayed with Stephanie, after Stephanie was hit, she was there for a while with her. We’re very grateful to her.”

