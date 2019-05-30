



BOSTON (CBS) – Students at The Greater Boston Gaming Career Center at Cambridge College are preparing to graduate this weekend. More than 300 students have completed the program, which is a collaboration between Cambridge College and Encore Boston Harbor.

The college offers 9 to 14 week programs that teach games ranging from blackjack to roulette.

“This was an opportunity for the college to train individuals who may not want a degree, but want a career and this to me is what Cambridge College is all about,” said Mark Rotondo of Cambridge College.

The program launched in September. Students learn the math, the rules and how to deal with customers.

“We are just looking for personality. We’re looking for people that are going to be able to entertain and keep players at the table who are going to have a good time,” said Encore Boston Casino Manger George Megee.

Eighteen-year-old Tommy Le is one of the students graduating this weekend. The Malden High School graduate said the program helped him find his passion.

“I wasn’t always a book person. I was never really that great in school, but when I came here I excelled I did really good here and I loved it here,” said Le.

New classes at the school start on Monday.