June 1, 2019
We have some great news for Boston students! After facing severe budget cuts and a possible cancellation a year ago, the TAG & ALERTA summer programs at UMass Boston will continue! These educational programs have helped thousands of students for more than 30 years! On this edition of Centro, we give you some more good news – students still have time to apply for the programs this summer! WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks with Angel Cosme, TAG & ALERTA Program Coordinator. Tune in!
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
NOTE: You can watch both the English and Spanish versions of Centro anytime, visiting our website http://www.cbsboston.com/centro
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
TAG & ALERTA SUMMER PROGRAMS
UMass Boston
(617) 287-7638
umb.edu/tag
umb.edu/alerta
FB: TagUMASS
APPLICATION: umb.edu/tag/forms
Watch CENTRO with Yadires Nova-Salcedo on WBZ TV-4 (CBS Boston) Saturday’s at 7:50am.