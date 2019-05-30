By Yadires Nova-Salcedo
Filed Under:Boston Students, CBS Boston, Centro, Students, UMass Boston, WBZ, Yadires Nova Salcedo


June 1, 2019
We have some great news for Boston students! After facing severe budget cuts and a possible cancellation a year ago, the TAG & ALERTA summer programs at UMass Boston will continue! These educational programs have helped thousands of students for more than 30 years! On this edition of Centro, we give you some more good news – students still have time to apply for the programs this summer! WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks with Angel Cosme, TAG & ALERTA Program Coordinator. Tune in!

NOTE: You can watch both the English and Spanish versions of Centro anytime, visiting our website http://www.cbsboston.com/centro

FOR MORE INFORMATION:
TAG & ALERTA SUMMER PROGRAMS
UMass Boston
(617) 287-7638
umb.edu/tag
umb.edu/alerta
FB: TagUMASS
APPLICATION: umb.edu/tag/forms

CONNECT WITH US ON SOCIAL MEDIA!
Facebook.com/Yadires
Twitter: @YadiresNS
Instagram: @Yadires

Watch CENTRO with Yadires Nova-Salcedo on WBZ TV-4 (CBS Boston) Saturday’s at 7:50am.

Yadires Nova-Salcedo

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s