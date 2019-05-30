



(Hoodline) – Curious just how far your rental dollar goes in Boston? We’ve rounded up the latest rental listings via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide, to get a sense of what to expect if you have a budget of $3,100/month. Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

54 McBride St. (Jamaica Plain)

Listed at $3,100/month, this 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence is located at 54 McBride St. It’s available August 1.

The cottage features hardwood floors, natural light, French doors and a balcony. Garage parking and on-site laundry are also amenities. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

According to Walk Score’s assessment, the surrounding area is quite walkable, is great for biking and boasts excellent transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

68 Perkins St. (Jamaica Plain)

Located at 68 Perkins St., here’s a studio apartment that’s also listed for $3,100/month.

In the unit, you can expect high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a balcony and granite countertops. Building amenities include a fitness center and garage parking. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn’t allow cats or dogs.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is very walkable, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

52 Westland Ave., #34 (Fenway)

Here’s a studio, one-bathroom apartment at 52 Westland Ave., #34 that’s going for $3,100/month.

The apartment features natural light and hardwood flooring. Pets are not allowed. Expect a broker’s fee equal to one month’s rent.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is great for biking and boasts excellent transit options.

(See the full listing here.)

99 Kneeland St. (Chinatown)

Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that’s located at 99 Kneeland St. It’s listed for $3,100/month.

In the unit, expect central air conditioning, in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Building perks include a fitness center, covered parking, valet dry cleaning and concierge service. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are allowed. Future tenants needn’t worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, this location has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

209 Newbury St., #2R (Back Bay)

Located at 209 Newbury St., #2R, here’s a 500-square-foot studio, one-bathroom apartment that’s listed for $3,100/month.

Inside, you can expect hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and ample closet space. Pets are not permitted. The listing specifies a broker’s fee equal to one month’s rent.

According to Walk Score, this location is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

