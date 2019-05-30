  • WBZ TVOn Air

BOSTON (CBS) – Bruins fans will be able to stay in the Stanley Cup spirit with a limited edition “Black and Gold” beer being released by Sam Adams.

Four packs of 16 oz. cans will be sold Monday at the Sam Adams brewery in Jamaica Plain. Bruins fans can buy the cans on a first come, first serve basis, with one four pack per person.

A limited edition Sam Adams beer for the Bruins’ Stanley Cup Final appearance. (Image Credit: Sam Adams)

Sam Adams describes the beer, which is 4.9% alcohol by volume, as a “deep ruby black, medium-bodied lager with chocolate notes, a hint of coffee and a slightly sweet and roasted malt flavor.”

Customers can begin lining up Monday at 12 p.m. The cans will be sold at 3 p.m., just hours before Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Bruins and St. Louis Blues.

Sam Adams offered a similar promotion before the Patriots beat the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl. That beer was called “Too Old, Too Slow, Still Here.”

