BOSTON (CBS) — Ben & Jerry’s ice cream wants to start selling CBD-infused ice cream. The company said they will do so as soon as it is legalized on the federal level.
“Change is on the horizon: They’ve set a public hearing on the legalization of CBD-infused foods and beverages for May 31st, and we’ve submitted a comment to them in support of legalization,” said a statement from the ice cream makers.
According to CEO Matthew McCarthy, ice cream fans have been asking for the flavor and cannabis-infused food is the latest craze.
“But just chasing a trend isn’t quite enough for us. We want to use sustainably-sourced CBD from our home state of Vermont,” said Ben & Jerry’s.