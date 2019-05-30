BOSTON (CBS) — Ben & Jerry’s ice cream wants to start selling CBD-infused ice cream. The company said they will do so as soon as it is legalized on the federal level.

“Change is on the horizon: They’ve set a public hearing on the legalization of CBD-infused foods and beverages for May 31st, and we’ve submitted a comment to them in support of legalization,” said a statement from the ice cream makers.

According to CEO Matthew McCarthy, ice cream fans have been asking for the flavor and cannabis-infused food is the latest craze.

Ben & Jerry’s plans to release a CBD-infused ice cream flavor once it is legal on the federal level (Photo Courtesy: Ben & Jerry’s)

“But just chasing a trend isn’t quite enough for us. We want to use sustainably-sourced CBD from our home state of Vermont,” said Ben & Jerry’s.

